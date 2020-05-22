Public Service Company of Oklahoma announced an additional $70,000 in grants from the American Electric Power Foundation to help Oklahoma nonprofit agencies address the needs of people struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The AEP Foundation is the charitable arm of PSO’s parent company, American Electric Power.
“With these emergency grants from the AEP Foundation, we’re helping nonprofits in our communities provide immediate relief to those who’ve been hit the hardest,” Tiffini Jackson, PSO vice president of external affairs, said in a press release the company issued announcing the grants.
In March, the AEP Foundation awarded emergency grants totaling $90,000 to multiple social service agencies in PSO-served areas across the state. The latest grants will go to 27 more agencies and range from $1,000 to $10,000, according to the press release.
The grants will be used to provide basic necessities like food, clothing, transportation or medical assistance to each agency’s clients.