The Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission recently awarded roughly a $2.3 million grant to Jones Riverside Airport to rehabilitate its secondary runway.
The money was among several grants awarded by the OAC through its five-year Airport Construction Program (ACP).
“We know from our recently completed Aviation & Aerospace Economic Impact Study that the 108 airports in the Oklahoma Airport System are responsible for $10.6 (billion) of annual economic activity,” Director of Aeronautics Victor Bird said in a statement. “It is important to maintain and continually improve our state airport system to meet the needs of users of the system such as business, aeromedical, and personal.
“The Commission is pleased to provide Oklahoma communities with federal and state financial assistance to develop and maintain their local airports. These airports are gateways to the world for communities across our state.”
The Jones Riverside grant for the project involves the shorter — 4,200 feet long by 100 feet wide — of the airport’s two north-south strips, as well as the connecting taxiways at the facility, 8605 S. Elwood Ave., Frank Relja, director of engineering and planning for Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust (TAIT), told the Tulsa World in April.
The secondary runway hasn’t been overlaid since 1993, Relja said.
The total project cost was $2,506,200 and was funded with $2,254,515 in federal grant funds, $125,251 in state grant funds and $126,434 in sponsor matching funds. The commission provided half the sponsor’s required federal matching funds.
Justifications for the project included that the current pavement condition index (PCI) of the runway pavement is 64, just below the threshold PCI rating of 65 at which pavement begins to deteriorate more rapidly. Currently the pavement is exhibiting distresses due to seasonal environmental conditions (e.g., aging, oxidation, and weathering). Distresses observed include low to medium longitudinal cracking, transverse cracking and patching. No major structural failures were observed, therefore the pavement section is concluded to be structurally adequate to support the existing traffic. Overlaying the pavement will protect the base structure and extend the life of the pavement.
The airport has 344 based aircraft and is used daily by energy companies to access oil wells, drilling sites and regional offices. The aviation and aerospace economic impact study showed the Jones Riverside Airport has annual economic activity of $94.9 million.
Opened in 1958, Jones Riverside Airport last year had nearly 200,000 operations, which are arrivals, departures or transitions through an airport’s air space, TAIT said.
The airport ranks 59th in the United States for total operations (commercial, military, general aviation) and ranks 23rd in the nation in general aviation, said Alexis Higgins, CEO of TAIT.
