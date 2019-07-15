An aerospace group is relocating 85 employees from its airport venue to the historic Philcade Building downtown, company representatives said.
A division of Pennsylvania-based Triumph Group, Inc., Triumph Aerospace Structures will move to Philcade’s 10th floor workers representing engineering, product support, supply chain, quality and contracts. Most of the employees are expected to be relocated from its location at 3330 N. Mingo Road by this week, though others are scheduled to move downtown through the beginning of 2020, the company said.
“We had a lease rate that we were trying to be very competitive with,” said Tom Lackey, a project manager for Triumph Aerospace Structures “(Philcade owner) Price Family Properties were just very accommodating to us and really interested in getting some aerospace presence downtown in their building.”
Triumph has an employee base “in the hundreds” at its shared airport facility with Spirit AeroSystems, a Triumph spokesman said.
Downtown workers will support Triumph’s Technology and Engineering Center in Arlington, Texas, in the development of new programs and products, as well as continuing to support the existing Gulfstream G280 and G650 engineering and support contracts.
Triumph recently announced that its aerospace structures business will provide engineering services for Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. in support of the design and development of the Mitsubishi SpaceJet M100. The contract leverages Triumph’s core structural engineering resources to provide airframe design and analysis support for the aircraft’s development as it relates ed to wing optimization and access to advanced material technology.
Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Triumph Group, Inc, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.
Lackey and Clay Pearce, senior engineering manager, said having a location in the Central Business District will be a good for company recruiting and retention.
“Downtown is a great environment for employees working in our engineering and supply chain groups,” Pearce said. “The building space has lots of windows providing natural lighting. The location is in an historic and vibrant area with lots of restaurants other and amenities nearby that provide lots of opportunities to interact with similar professionals from other companies.”
Known for its interior artwork, architectural design and role in the city’s oil history, the Philcade was completed in 1931 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Triumph will occupy 16,240 square feet in the building, company officials said.
“We could not be more excited to welcome Triumph Aerospace Structures to the historic Philcade building and into the Price Family Properties portfolio,” Daniel Regan, vice president and director of leasing for Price Family Properties, wrote in an email. “With the recent addition of many new retail and residential projects in the heart of our city, we are confident that Triumph’s employees will continue to add to the vibrancy of the Art Deco District. The Triumph team has been fantastic to work with, and we look forward to their continued growth in Tulsa.”