Skydweller Aero will bring 120 jobs to Oklahoma by 2024, the aerospace firm said in an announcement of its new headquarters in Oklahoma City.
The company, which develops defense and commercial aircraft using renewable power, will have a corporate presence in Oklahoma City and expand with a facility in Ardmore for testing and integration, according to a news release touting 120 aerospace engineering and field technician jobs in Oklahoma by 2024.
"It has been my pleasure to work closely with the leadership team at Skydweller, and I am thrilled they have decided to locate their new headquarters in Oklahoma," Gov. Kevin Stitt said in the release. "Our state's commitment to aviation and aerospace makes Oklahoma City an ideal choice for a cutting-edge company with a commitment to advancing the industry. At a time when job creation and economic growth are so vital, we are excited that Skydweller will be hiring our bright engineers and helping to enrich our state's economy."
The company was founded in 2017 and currently has offices in Spain and the Washington, D.C., area.
"Skydweller was founded to develop ultra-persistent aircraft to enable the next generation of connectivity and global insights," CEO Robert Miller said in a statement. "We are honored to be moving our corporate headquarters to Oklahoma, following in the footsteps of Oklahoma aviation titans like Wiley Post. Oklahoma's inspired and dedicated engineering talent will help make our vision a reality."