A spinoff business by a longtime local jewelry store owner has found new life at a different location.
Landella: The American Bead Factory, founded by Nathan McPherson and his husband, Greg Shelton, grew out of their 16-year-old Spexton Fine Jewelry business in 2016. But Landella didn’t find its stride until it moved from downtown’s The Boxyard to a large building at 5805 E. 15th St. less than a year ago, McPherson said.
By June 6, the store already had surpassed sales from last year, when it was open seven days a week compared to the current four, McPherson said.
“I’ll have 20 to 30 people standing in here in line on Fridays and Saturdays — in the middle of July,” he said.
Located in the former Chandler Materials building, which encompasses about 11,000 square feet, Landella makes clasps, charms and powder-coated beads on-site and turns them into bracelets and necklaces. Visitors can tour the machine shop and powder-coating room to witness the entire process.
Landella’s tenants in the building include a medical testing lab company, a skin-care spa and Urban Art Lab Studios.
Of his former venue, McPherson said, “We learned at that time that our big buyers were women over 50. They don’t want to go downtown. They maybe discovered us there and liked us a lot. But they were never going to ever go back there. We barely stayed afloat by selling to visitors from out of town that happened to walk by.”
Landella “was born out of a need to pay the bills,” he said.
Four to five years ago, Spexton struck it big online by advertising its wedding bands on Pinterest, with company sales ballooning from about $20,000 monthly to $100,000 a month, McPherson said.
He bought a $150,000 lathe to keep up with production. But when Pinterest changed its advertising format to increase competition exponentially, Spexton’s bottom line cratered, McPherson said.
“We were upside-down immediately,” he said. “ It was pay-per-click ads. We were spending 40 cents a click. And the very next month, it was five dollars a click.”
So with expensive machinery to pay for, McPherson created Landella.
The store launches new bead colors every month, and a top selling point is a clasp that McPherson calls “freakishly strong.”
Some local boutiques sell the jewelry, which also can be found at River Spirit Casino Tulsa and Choctaw Nation Casinos.
“It’s my favorite store that I’ve ever had,” McPherson said. “I’m anxious for this to be the one that takes off.”
