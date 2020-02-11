Allegiant Air on Tuesday announced new nonstop seasonal service between Tulsa and San Diego beginning June 3.
To commemorate the flight, the airline has launched celebratory sales with one-way fares as low as $69.
"Service to San Diego is a great addition for Tulsans as we continue to add more direct flights from around the country," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. "I want to thank Allegiant for their continued support in broadening their services and providing more opportunities for our region."
San Diego will be Las Vegas-based Allegiant’s seventh nonstop destination served from Tulsa. It currently serves Destin-Fort Walton Beach (VPS), Las Vegas (LAS), Los Angeles (LAX), Orlando/Sanford (SFB), and Tampa/St. Petersburg (PIE) from Tulsa International Airport. Allegiant’s new nonstop service to Nashville (BNA) starts June 4.
Frontier Airlines previously served Tulsa-to-San Diego April through August 2018.
"We are thrilled to add another new route to our network," Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue, said in a statement. "Our ultra-low-cost, nonstop flights will provide area travelers the opportunity to spend their summer soaking up the sun with their feet in the sand at one of the many beautiful San Diego beaches."
The new service will be offered on Wednesday and Saturday, leaving from Tulsa at 7:37 p.m. and arriving in San Diego at 8:47 and departing San Diego at 2 p.m. and arriving in Tulsa at 6:52 p.m.
"San Diego is one of the premier destinations in the United States, with miles of beaches and coastline, world-class attractions, vibrant dining and nightlife, and not to mention near perfect weather," Andrew Pierini, Tulsa International Airport’s director of air service and marketing, said in a statement. "We are excited for our passengers to be able to fly nonstop on Allegiant at a great price starting in June."