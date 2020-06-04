Allegiant Air on Thursday announced the launch of its new nonstop summer seasonal service between Tulsa International Airport and Nashville (BNA).
The flight will operate on Thursdays and Sundays through Aug. 16, leaving Tulsa at 5:52 and arriving in Nashville at 7:20 p.m. and leaving Nashville at 3:31 p.m. and arriving in Tulsa at 5:07 p.m.
Nashville will be Allegiant’s sixth destination served from Tulsa International Airport, joining Destin-Fort Walton Beach (VPS), Las Vegas (LAS), Los Angeles (LAX), Orlando/Sanford (SFB) and Tampa/St. Petersburg (PIE).
“Nashville has been one of the most requested destinations from our passengers, and we are excited to have nonstop service between two of the top 10 music cities in the country," Tulsa International Airport CEO Alexis Higins said. "The new service will give Tulsans a fantastic opportunity to enjoy this destination for a summer vacation."