Alorica is looking to hire 675 more full-time employees at its Tulsa call center.
The center is located at the Eastgate Metroplex, 14002 E. 21st St.
The announcement comes following a similar announcement last year in which the company said it was hiring an additional 300 full-time employees at its Tulsa office.
There are more than 900 employees currently working at the Tulsa location, said Melissa Mosley, talent acquisition senior recruiter at the Tulsa site.
The company announced it was hiring 150 more people at its Tulsa location in 2017.
Alorica, based in Irvine, California, has more than 100,000 employees in about 130 locations worldwide.
The company entered the Tulsa market in late 2005 when it acquired contracts and assets from DecisionOne and moved into Eastgate Metroplex in 2009.
Positions available include customer experience associates (tech support, customer service, sales), team managers (supervisors), operation managers and trainers, Mosley said.
“Based on position, Alorica team members can take advantage of flexible schedules and competitive benefits including paid training, medical and dental insurance, paid time off, paid holidays, sick time, 401(k) and an assortment of employee discounts,” the release said.
Those interested in applying can visit the contact center during walk-in hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to meet with an Alorica representative or visit jobs.alorica.com.
