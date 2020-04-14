Tax Day

This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form. Mark Lennihan/AP

 Mark Lennihan

In a normal year, taxes would be due Wednesday.

Because of the COVID-19 crisis, the traditional April 15 “Tax Day” was rescheduled for Wednesday, July 15. COVID-19 has caused a lot of changes and confusion, especially in the tax world, which is why Tulsa CPA Cindy McGhee has been bombarded with questions through phone calls, texts and even Facebook messages.

She said a lot of those questions regard economic impact payments, which started being distributed last week.

“There’s probably a whole lot more questions because it hits so many more people than anything else that’s ever been released in the past,” McGhee said.

Questions McGhee receives vary from if someone qualifies, to when they’ll get their stimulus check.

According to the IRS website, “Eligible individuals with adjusted gross income up to $75,000 for single filers, $112,500 for head of household filers and $150,000 for married filing jointly are eligible for the full $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 married filing jointly. In addition, they are eligible for an additional $500 per qualifying child.”

As for when, payments started last week and will continue to come in.

“We’re advising folks to just be patient,” McGhee said.

Another frequent question is what happens if someone hasn’t yet filed their tax return for this year, or hasn’t filed since before 2018, which is the farthest date the IRS gathers income data for stimulus payments.

“The answer to that is as long as you filed at least a 2018 (tax return), you’ll still get a stimulus payment,” McGhee said. “If you haven’t even filed a 2018, you can go online to the homepage of the IRS, which is irs.gov, and immediately on the home screen, there’s a link for economic stimulus payments. And within that link, you can fill out information to allow you to still receive the stimulus payment, even if you hadn’t filed your taxes as recently as last year, so people still qualify.”

Answering questions also sometimes requires debunking myths. It’s not true that you will have to pay for the stimulus payment on next year’s taxes. McGhee said it’s only possible to gain money through these economic impact payments.

Once someone does get their payment, McGhee fields even more questions about what to do with it.

“We’re advising folks to really lean into, I mean, quite frankly, things like your groceries and gasoline for your car if you do have to move around at all,” McGhee said. “Because those are the things that you’re going to have to have cash for, versus other obligations like utilities and rent. There are deferrals being offered for that kind of thing.”

Tulsa restaurants offering curbside service and delivery following closures

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Dekota Gregory 918-581-8355

dekota.gregory

@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @dekotagregory

Tags

Sports Writer

Dekota covers the University of Tulsa football team and ORU men’s basketball team. An Oklahoma State University graduate, he was an intern for the Tulsa World before joining in 2019.