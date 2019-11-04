A complement to a local fulfillment center under construction, Amazon has opened a 60,000-square-foot delivery station that employs hundreds of full- and part-time workers in southeast Tulsa, a company spokesperson said.
In operation since late summer, the leased site at 13510 E. 59th St. handles the last part of the company's customer order process. Packages are shipped there from neighboring Amazon fulfillment and sorting centers and loaded into vehicles for delivery.
Amazon's 600,000-square-foot fulfillment center being built at 4040 N. 125th E. Ave. will create 1,500 full-time jobs and is expected to launch before the holiday season in 2020, the spokesperson said.
"We don't have a specific date to share as there are a lot of factors to consider in the construction of a new fulfillment center such as weather that could impact the launch date," the company rep wrote in an email.
Workers at Amazon's distribution centers make at least $15 per hour. For more information about open positions, visit www.amazon.jobs.
Amazon operates more than 175 fulfillment centers around the world in more than 150 million square feet of space, the majority located across North America and Europe.
The e-commerce company last month reported a net sales increase of 24% for the third quarter, increasing from $56.6 billion to $70 billion over the same period last year.
Net earnings decreased from $2.9 billion to 2.1 billion in the third quarter.
"We are ramping up to make our 25th holiday season the best ever for Prime customers — with millions of products available for free one-day delivery," Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO, said last month in a statement.
"Customers love the transition of Prime from two days to one day; they’ve already ordered billions of items with free one-day delivery this year.
"It’s a big investment, and it’s the right long-term decision for customers. And although it's counter-intuitive, the fastest delivery speeds generate the least carbon emissions because these products ship from fulfillment centers very close to the customer — it simply becomes impractical to use air or long ground routes."