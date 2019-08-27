The Amazon fulfillment center in Oklahoma City this week celebrated receiving its first package.
It won't be long before Tulsa can mark such an occasion.
Amazon's $130 million fulfillment center, 4040 N. 125th East Ave., is expected to open in the second quarter of 2020, the e-commerce company said.
"… We anticipate the fulfillment center launching during the second quarter of next year and hiring to begin in the weeks prior to launch day," Amazon said in a statement through a public relations firm. "We remain committed to hiring 1,500 full-time employees at the facility, with industry-leading pay and benefits starting on day one."
The Amazon center in Oklahoma City, located near Will Rogers Airport, will use employees and machines to pack and ship items in its warehouse.
Situated just east of the QuikTrip distribution center, Amazon's facility in Tulsa is four stories tall and encompasses about 600,000 square feet. Besides full-time jobs, it could generate another 2,500 to 3,500 part-time gigs during the peak season of August through Christmas, Brien Thorstenberg, senior vice president of economic development for the Tulsa Regional Chamber, said earlier this year.
"There will be a tremendous economic impact," he told the Tulsa World in January. "When you look at the number of jobs and the salaries they are creating, those people will be buying homes, renting homes, spending money in the community. It adds a lot to the tax base."
Local government incentives included the Tulsa Municipal Utility Authority's allocation of $1.3 million, which includes a contingency to install a water line along 125th East Avenue and 43rd Street North and a wastewater line along 43rd Street North.
The city also provided $940,000 from its Economic Development Infrastructure Fund for new traffic signals at 36th Street North and Garnett Road and at 46th Street North and 125th East Avenue; and for deceleration/turn lanes at 36th Street North and 125th East Avenue and 46th Street North and 125th East Avenue.
In November 2018, Amazon increased its minimum wage to $15 for all full-time, part-time, temporary and seasonal employees across the United States, a move that benefited more than 250,000 employees, in addition to 100,000 seasonal employees.
Amazon's benefits include comprehensive health care, including medical, dental and vision coverage; and up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave, according to the company's website. Amazon also has Career Choice, which pre-pays 95% of associates’ tuition for courses in high-demand fields, whether those jobs are at Amazon or another company, and Career Skills, which trains hourly associates in critical job skills, such as resume writing, effective communication and computer basics.
