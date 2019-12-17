American Airlines on Tuesday announced it is in-sourcing more component maintenance work in the Brake and Wheel Center at Tech Ops-Tulsa, generating nearly 30 new jobs beginning in January at the company's largest aircraft maintenance facility.
The support and overhaul support mechanic positions will be shifting from a Collins Aerospace location in Louisville, Ky., and will include wheel and brake component maintenance for aircraft, including the Airbus A319, A320, A321, A321neo and A330 fleets, as well as Boeing 757 and 787 fleets.
Tuesday's announcement caps a year of growth at Tech Ops Tulsa.
American and the City of Tulsa Tulsa invested in a new tail slot modification for Hangar 2D at the base maintenance facility to allow space for larger aircraft. The team also began maintenance work on the first scheduled line of Airbus A319 fleet and scheduled maintenance on the Boeing 787 fleet.
To support the additional work, the base previously announced the hiring of 565 maintenance positions.
"This additional wheel and brake component work is great for the Tech Ops-Tulsa team," Erik Olund, managing director of base maintenance at American. "(Monday's) news is just another example of sustainable, cost-saving work that our highly skilled team of professionals will produce reliably and safely."
American performs more in-house maintenance work than any other airline, with the BWC conducting overhaul and repair work on nearly all of the brakes and wheels on American’s fleet.
The 80,000-square-foot facility was established in 2014 and is responsible for the machining, engineering and welding of worn brakes and wheels on aircraft.
More than 5,400 people work at Tech Ops-Tulsa, including more than 100 at the BWC.
The 22 buildings on the main base, which includes 3.3 million square feet of hangar and shop space, sit on 330 acres, which makes it the largest commercial aviation maintenance facility in the world.
