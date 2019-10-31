American Airlines announced Thursday that it is hiring an additional 165 aviation maintenance technicians and support positions at Tech Ops Tulsa, the company's largest aircraft maintenance facility.
The news follows a late August announcement that American Airlines was adding 400 jobs to assist with more work at the base.
"The work we do in Tulsa is an important part of maintaining and delivering safe and reliable aircraft for American's customers and team members," said Erik Olund, managing director of base maintenance for American. "With these additional positions, we'll be situated to provide the best operational performance and consistent experience that our customers expect and deserve."
The new team members, primarily Federal Aviation Administration-licensed mechanics, will focus on interior modifications to Boeing 737-800 and Airbus A321 aircraft to drive operational reliability and create a consistent product across American's fleet.
In a letter to team members Thursday, Olund wrote that he expects to hire half of the 565 total positions by the end of 2019 and the remainder by Feb. 1.
The new jobs in Tulsa are part of an additional 1,000 national Tech Ops positions that American Airlines is adding this year.