American Airlines, whose largest maintenance base is in Tulsa, reported a first-quarter loss of $2.2 billion on Thursday.
"Never before has our airline, or our industry, faced such a significant challenge," American Airlines Chairman and CEO Doug Parker said in a statement about the coronavirus crisis, which has practically grounded all passenger traffic in the United States.
"True to fashion, the American Airlines team has done a phenomenal job taking care of our customers and each other during such difficult and often heartbreaking times. We are incredibly proud of their selflessness and dedication to others."
American employs about 5,400 people at Tech-Ops Tulsa, which houses 3.3 million square feet of hangar and shop space. Erik Olund, the airline's managing director of base maintenance, told the Tulsa World on April 13 that American planned to honor its commitment to spend $550 million to revitalize the base over seven years.
The airline's first-quarter loss per diluted share was $5.26. American's first-quarter earnings in 2019 were $185 million, or $0.41 per diluted share.
The Fort Worth-based airline ended the first quarter with $6.8 billion of available liquidity and expects to end the second quarter with about $11 billion of liquidity.
"We have moved quickly and aggressively to reduce our costs and bolster our liquidity,” Parker said. "We are particularly grateful for the $5.8 billion in financial assistance American will receive through the Payroll Support Program, and we appreciate the bipartisan congressional and U.S. Department of the Treasury and Department of Transportation support to protect airline jobs and ensure a strong and competitive U.S. airline industry.
"We have a lot of difficult work ahead of us. And while there is still uncertainty in what’s to come, we are confident that through the dedication of the American Airlines team and our swift actions, we will get through this for our team, our customers and our shareholders."
American's cost-saving measures have included suspending all nonessential hiring, pausing noncontractual pay increases, reducing executive and board compensation and implementing voluntary leave and early retirement programs to reduce labor costs. All told, nearly 39,000 team members have opted for an early retirement, a reduced work schedule or a partially paid leave.
Gallery: A look inside the largest aircraft maintenance facility in the world
American Airlines
Work on a Boeing 777 at the American Airlines hangar repair base at the Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 11, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
American Airlines
Work continues on a Boeing 777 at the American Airlines hangar repair base at Tulsa International Airport on March 11. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file
STEPHEN PINGRY
