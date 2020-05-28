American Airlines plans to cut its 17,000 management and support staff by 30%, or about 5,100 jobs. That could include layoffs in October if there aren’t enough takers for a buyout offer.
Executive Vice President Elise Eberwein said in a memo to employees Wednesday night, obtained by the Associated Press, that nearly 39,000 other employees have signed up for partially paid leave or early retirement.
The airline has extended a buyout offer to administrative staff, according to the memo.
Laid-off workers will be paid through Sept. 30 to comply with a no-furloughs provision attached to $5.8 billion in federal aid that American is getting to help cover payroll costs.
Aviation has been hard hit by the virus, as governments shut down travel to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Airlines are cutting jobs, going bankrupt and seeking bailout, causing ripple effects throughout the industry, with planemaker Boeing and others slashing jobs, as well.
American employs about 5,400 people at Tech-Ops Tulsa, which houses 3.3 million square feet of hangar and shop space. Erik Olund, the airline’s managing director of base maintenance, told the Tulsa World on April 13 that American planned to honor its commitment to spend $550 million to revitalize the base over seven years. American Airlines' headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas, employs about 12,000.
The potential impact of American's reported cuts on Tulsa operations wasn't immediately clear. A spokesperson for the company did not respond to a request for comment as of noon Thursday.
American’s cost-saving measures during the pandemic have included suspending all nonessential hiring, pausing noncontractual pay increases, reducing executive and board compensation and implementing voluntary leave and early retirement programs to reduce labor costs.