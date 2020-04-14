...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 29 EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL PLANTS AND OTHER TENDER
VEGETATION THAT ARE LEFT OUTDOORS OR UNPROTECTED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
OUTDOOR WATER PIPES SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO RUN
IN A SLOW STEADY STREAM. PRECAUTIONS SHOULD ALSO BE TAKEN TO
PROTECT SMALL PLANTS AND TENDER VEGETATION.
Work on a 737 at the American Airlines Hangar repair base at the Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, OK, Mar. 11, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
American Airlines Group Inc. announced Tuesday that U.S. Department of the Treasury has approved $5.8 billion in financial assistance from the Payroll Support Program (PSP) created through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
About 5,400 people work at Tech Ops-Tulsa, American's largest maintenance base.
The federal funds, which are targeted to support team member salaries and benefits, will come in two forms: a direct grant of $4.1 billion, and a low-interest rate loan of $1.7 billion. In addition to the $5.8 billion, American expects to apply separately for a loan of roughly $4.75 billion from the U.S. Treasury.
"The Payroll Support Program recognizes the extraordinary dedication of our entire team, and importantly, sustains the critical air service being provided by our frontline team members," American Airlines Chairman and CEO Doug Parker said in a statement. "Those team members are our heroes, and we are elated that this program will enable us to continue to employ and pay our team while they fly through this period of depressed consumer demand."
On Monday, American reaffirmed to the Tulsa World its February commitment of $550 million to revitalize the Tulsa base. Airline passenger traffic has nosedived 95% because of the coronavirus outbreak.
"This program would not have come about without the collaborative, bipartisan approach that was undertaken, and we applaud the administration, Secretary (Steve) Mnuchin, (U.S. Transportation) Secretary (Elaine) Chao and congressional leadership for their efforts and vision," Parker said. "We also are thankful for the extraordinary support of our team and the unions that represent them.
“The support our government has entrusted to us carries immense responsibility and an obligation that American Airlines is privileged to undertake. We recognize the importance of our service as evidenced by the customers who continue to fly today for important reasons, including medical professionals getting to where they are most needed and family members getting to where they feel most safe. It is our privilege to continue flying through the downturn and to be in a ready position as our country and the world return to the skies."
The PSP protects American’s team members from involuntary furloughs or pay-rate reductions through Sept. 30, at which point demand for air travel is expected to rise. The airline also has agreed to limitations on stock buybacks, dividends and executive compensation.
