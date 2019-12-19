American Airlines is donating one of its last two McDonnell Douglas MD-80 aircraft to CareerTech in Oklahoma City.
The airline on Thursday ferried a donated plane from Tech Ops-Tulsa to Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City. A second MD-80 will be taken to Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois, on Friday.
The donations to the schools will provide aviation maintenance students the opportunity to work on a commercial aircraft.
"As we look to the future of American's Tech Ops workforce, it’s important to train the next generation of aviation maintenance students so we have a development pipeline for skilled technicians," Kevin Brickner, senior vice president of technical operations for American, said in a statement.
"Just like the MD-80 inspired our own team members in their career development for more than 35 years, the aircraft will do the same for students for years to come. We are proud to partner with CareerTech and Lewis University on this donation."
In early February, American Airlines moved the balance of its retired MD-80 fleet to Roswell, New Mexico, for storage.
The MD-80 began flying at American Airlines in 1983, serving six cities. American was the first of the large United States-based airlines to introduce the aircraft to its fleet, and by 2003 it was operating 362 of the planes, representing about one-third of all MD-80s ever produced by McDonnell Douglas.
With the aging out of the MD-80, American will switch to a more modern fleet with passenger amenities such as high-speed WiFi, more in-flight entertainment and access to power.
With the airline's donation, CareerTech can expand aviation workforce preparation. The aircraft will be used to train students in maintenance, repair and overhaul operations, and the corresponding curriculum and training materials will be used at all CareerTech technology centers that provide aerospace training.
"The American Airlines donation of an MD-80 aircraft fills a great need for aerospace training in Oklahoma and is a positive step in preparing a highly qualified workforce," Dr. Marcie Mack, state director of CareerTech, said in a statement.
American has donated eight MD-80 aircraft to educational causes. The others went to Oklahoma State University School of Engineering (2015); Tulsa Air and Space Museum (2013); Tulsa Tech (2011); Museo del Nino (Children's Museum) in San Juan, Puerto Rico, (2011); G.T. Baker Aviation School in Miami, Fla. (2010) and Miguel Such Vocational School in San Juan (2009).