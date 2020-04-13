...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 31 EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY.
* IMPACTS...THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL PLANTS AND OTHER TENDER
VEGETATION THAT ARE LEFT OUTDOORS OR UNPROTECTED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
OUTDOOR WATER PIPES SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO RUN
IN A SLOW STEADY STREAM. PRECAUTIONS SHOULD ALSO BE TAKEN TO
PROTECT SMALL PLANTS AND TENDER VEGETATION.
Work continues on a Boeing 737 at the American Airlines repair base at Tulsa International Airport on March 11. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file
American Airlines, despite a crippling downturn in flights because of the coronavirus, reaffirmed Monday its commitment to devote $550 million to revamp Tech-Ops Tulsa.
“Absolutely,” Erik Olund, American’s managing director of base maintenance, said by phone. “Nothing has changed from our perspective of the importance of Tulsa, the investment in Tulsa and what needs to happen in Tulsa. It all points forward for the project.”
American announced the half-billion-dollar revitalization plan — to be spread over seven years — on Feb. 28. The maintenance facility, the largest of its kind in the world, is home to 3.3 million square feet of hangar and shop space.
“We may choose to delay certain parts of the project if we get to that point,” Olund said. “But from where we sit today, what we had planned to do in the first two years is still what we plan to do.
“There are some pretty big important things that absolutely have to happen, like a new administration building and a new hangar. Those things don’t change for American.”
Anchors of the revitalization are a new, 132,000-square-foot base support building and a 193,000-square-foot hangar that will hold two wide-body aircraft — or up to six narrow-body aircraft — and will replace two existing hangars no longer equipped to fully hold American’s current planes.
The COVID-19 pandemic has reduced passenger traffic by 95% nationwide. About 80 of American’s idled planes sit at Tulsa International Airport.
“This is not a 9/11-like event where it’s down for a couple of weeks and slowly started rebounding and shot up,” Olund said. “Demand went to zero. We don’t have a revenue stream coming in. People aren’t booking tickets on American Airlines or on Delta or United for that matter.
“We’re not any different than anybody else. That’s why you see us actively talking about our commitment to the economy and why it’s important that American is supported in such a horrific time.”
Domestic airlines are to receive $50 billion of the $2 trillion CARES Act that passed in late March to help the country’s economy survive the impact of the pandemic. That sum includes $25 billion in loans and loan guarantees from the federal government, and an equal amount in grants.
Recently, in a widely published memo to employees, American executives said they planned to apply for up to $12 billion in government assistance, ensuring no involuntary layoffs or pay decreases over the next six months.
“We’ve been pretty public in saying that without the help of the federal government, we won’t be able to withstand it,” Olund said. “I don’t think American is any different than the rest of the industry in this case.”
Amid the backdrop of the coronavirus, Tech Ops-Tulsa, which employs about 5,400, has sustained no layoffs, though close to 100 have taken early retirement, Olund said.
American’s financial commitment to Tulsa also is for improvements to the existing infrastructure, including roof replacements, utility and IT upgrades and ramp repairs.
Roofing work is close to finished on a couple of buildings, and an architectural firm is working on the design of the project’s master plan, Olund said. Plans also are under way to use Vision Tulsa money to replace the fabric exterior of Hangar 80.
"The world, especially people who live in Tulsa, need to remember that American is committed to this facility, committed to the city," he said. "… Fear not, this certainly is a down time for the economy and certainly a down time for business. But we've built the business to be robust and get through it. With the help of our friends at the federal government, I have no doubt we will."