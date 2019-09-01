With national average gasoline prices this Labor Day estimated to be the lowest since 2016, the price per gallon could fall below $2 by Thanksgiving in Oklahoma, a fuel price-tracking company said.
“By Thanksgiving, GasBuddy estimates that as many as 10,000 gas stations, primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Missouri — but also a handful in the Great Lakes — will drop under $2 per gallon, barring any improvement in U.S. trade relations with China, a recent major factor in oil prices,” the company said last week.
While the current U.S.-China trade dispute has worried U.S. retailers, farmers and economists because of increased tariffs, an agreement ironically could lead to higher gas prices, Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a phone interview last week.
“If there’s a trade deal (with China), that opens the door to economic growth,” he said.
“It’s kind of counter-intuitive,” he said. “Generally, if there’s a trade agreement, it increases consumers’ buying power and there’s a trickle-down effect. It means more trade and more people buying goods, which means oil demand goes up in both countries.”
Asked about the recent seizures of oil tankers in the Middle East and Gibraltar, DeHaan said those incidents — along with attacks on Saudi Arabian oil pipelines and facilities suspected by factions fighting a civil war in Yemen — have not yet had a major impact on the flow of oil, keeping gas prices relatively low.
“There probably would have to be some sort of escalation,” he said, to cause a spike in gas prices. “It would take something fresh and perhaps shocking. Something that would affect the flow of oil from the Middle East.”
The national average gasoline price on Labor Day — GasBuddy predicts $2.55 per gallon — will likely be the third-lowest in the past decade, behind 2015’s and 2016’s average of $2.42 and $2.20, respectively.
Oklahoma gas prices had fallen 3.1 cents per gallon in a week, averaging $2.26 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,294 stations.
Gas prices in Oklahoma are 16.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and 32.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“Gas prices are likely to face additional headwinds into the autumn as the transition back to cheaper winter gasoline begins in just two weeks, while demand for gasoline is also set to begin a seasonal downturn,” GasBuddy said.
DeHaan said it is difficult to predict gas prices beyond Thanksgiving, given so many daily news events that could affect the price of oil.
“At that point I’d really be shooting at a dart board,” he said. “It’s really hard to get an accurate grip on where we could be” by the beginning of next year.
‘Labor’ needed to fill your tank
While Oklahoma traditionally has some of the lowest gas prices in the nation, the state is relatively high among the states in a GasBuddy analysis of the annual average “labor” gas cost to motorists.
On average, it takes motorists 92.9 hours of work per year to cover their gasoline costs in Oklahoma, the company said. That is 11.61 days, based on an eight-hour work day.
The study looked at the latest state-by-state median wage data available from the Department of Labor (May 2018), as well as data from GasBuddy’s payments card to calculate average yearly demand by state, using the average price on Aug. 1.
The highest number of hours worked to pay for annual gas prices was Nevada at 107.7 (13.46 days) and the lowest was Massachusetts at 66.8 (8.35 days), according to the analysis.
“While it feels nice to have seen gas prices fall so substantially into the last leg of the summer driving season, we wanted to see how motorists in each state may have to work more or less to fill their tanks,” DeHaan said in a statement.
“This study was an interesting reminder that how much time one spends to pay for gasoline varies drastically and that motorists can lessen the burden by locating low-priced stations,” he said.
“Rural communities oftentimes have wages that are lower than urban areas, while also having to commute longer distances with little to no mass transit. The Northeastern U.S. generally has gas prices at or slightly higher than the national average, but commuters have many more options than driving their cars, which are also generally smaller than the vehicles found in rural communities.”
Texas, with 86.5 hours (10.81 days) of work per year is lower than Oklahoma likely because average mean wages are higher, DeHaan said.
The mean wage for Texas was $17.84 per hour, and $16.62 for Oklahoma, according to the Department of Labor, he said.
In addition, the number for Texas could be lower because the state has more larger cities in which motorists may have shorter commutes.
Colorado, the lowest state in the region, with 79.8 hours (9.975 days) of work needed to pay for annual gas costs, is likely reflected by its relatively high mean income of $20.34 per hour, second only to California, DeHaan said.
Featured video
Tulsa Police Sgt. Jennifer Murphy talks about the Tulsa Police new reading program and school supply handout at the Darlington Apartments.
Read the story: Tulsa Police Department patrols the reading room in new program