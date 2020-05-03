The COVID-19 pandemic invaded ConsumerAffairs, a Tulsa digital media company, the same way it did every other enterprise in this country.
Mercilessly.
“Business was sailing along,” ConsumerAffairs CEO Zac Carman said. “Things were going great. Then, the second week in March really, it hit.”
With revenues having dropped about 35 percent, Carman promptly got in line for a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan through the U.S. Small Business Administration. His lender was Comerica, a Dallas-based financial services company.
“I thought for sure, this is not a problem,” Carman said. “I have a good relationship with them. I’ve banked with them a long time.”
Assured after a couple of conversations that Comerica had things under control, he quickly learned they weren’t.
“We just kept bugging them and pretty soon, they started to go radio silent,” Carman said. “They finally opened up their application portal I want to say the morning that funds ran out.”
He isn’t alone.
Denied assistance
For reasons ranging from an overburdened system to complexities of the process, thousands of American businesses were shut out of the $349 million PPP before it ran out of funds in mid-April.
On April 24, the federal government authorized an additional $310 billion in funds for the program, which offers forgivable, 1% interest loans for companies with a maximum of 500 employees and forgives the loans in full if the companies use 75% of the money for paying and retaining their employees.
The second round of PPP was launched this past Monday, with at least $60 billion set aside for loans from community financial institutions to serve local small businesses.
“… Community banks are the only small-business lenders in many communities and must be able to fulfill all their pending PPP loan applications,” Rebeca Romero Rainey, Independent Community Bankers of America president and CEO, said in a statement. “The largest financial institutions — many of which prioritized their largest customers during the first round of PPP funding, some of whom returned their loans — should not have any advantages over other lenders in queuing up PPP loans to the SBA.
“… We will continue working with policymakers to ensure the funds are administered as Congress intended. And as relationship lenders, community banks look forward to continuing to utilize the PPP to meet the needs of Main Street small businesses.”
Pivoting to a local bank
Unsuccessful with Comerica, Carman was urged by his landlord, Price Family Properties, to call Seth Erkenbeck, who works with Oklahoma City-based Chickasaw Community Bank, which has a loan production office in Tulsa. Carman is of Kaw heritage.
CCB processed a loan just shy of $2 million in one day, Carman said.
“This is a pretty common story,” Carman said. “All these large lenders, they just didn’t have a way to process all these applications they were dealing with. It was just a different focus (with CCB). Because of that, it’s really benefited them in the context of this PPP program.
“Without the PPP, we would make structural change, for sure, because we would just need to protect the cash position of the business. It’s not like we are some venture-backed company that has a giant balance sheet. We’re a small bootstrap company. We like to think of ourselves as a pretty good operator. But I did not realize the value of a local banking relationship.”
SBA’s processing site crashed shortly after it re-opened Monday, said Erkenbeck, assistant vice president/commercial loan officer for CCB.
“We expected kinks on the second rollout again,” he said. “The SBA did 60,000 loan applications in 2019. After the first week of the first round, they had 700,000 applications.
“… Luckily, we were nimble and had a good team to get all those first-round applications processed. I talked to quite a few folks that were getting zero communication from larger banks. They didn’t know if the applications were submitted. It was a recurring theme, for sure.”
T.W. Shannon, chief executive officer at Chickasaw Community Bank, said requests for PPP loans have risen during the program’s second go-round.
“That’s the advantage that we offer as a community bank,” he said. “We know each and every one of our customers. They are not a number. They are not a file that’s never looked at. We know them personally.
“… It sounds a little hokey and it is altruistic. But we really do help people’s dreams come true, whether it’s starting their business or expanding their business or helping them stay open in a crisis like we’re seeing now.”
Featured video