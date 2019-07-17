Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM CDT THURSDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM CDT THURSDAY. * TEMPERATURE...HIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE MID TO UPPER 90S. * HEAT INDEX...MAXIMUM HEAT INDEX VALUES 108 TO 112 DEGREES. * IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 911. NEVER LEAVE ANYONE, INCLUDING PETS, IN A CLOSED, PARKED VEHICLE, AS TEMPERATURES INSIDE CAN REACH OVER 150 DEGREES QUICKLY, RESULTING IN HEAT STROKE AND DEATH. PETS CAN SUCCUMB TO THE EFFECTS OF EXCESSIVE HEAT. ENSURE PETS HAVE ADEQUATE DRINKING WATER AND A SHADY PLACE TO REST, OR BRING THEM INSIDE. &&