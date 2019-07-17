A 29-year-old apartment complex in southeast Tulsa has sold for $14.64 million, Newmark Knight Frank Multifamily Oklahoma has announced.
Tulsa-based Vesta Capital, owned by Marc Kulick, purchased Silver Creek Apartment Homes, 10710 E. 41st St. The 320-unit community was built in 1980 and renovated in 2000.
Newmark Senior Managing Directors Brandon Lamb and Tim McKay and Managing Director Justin Wilson handled the transaction.
"Vesta remains keenly interested in the Tulsa market and continues to add to its portfolio after we sold them their first deal in Tulsa two years ago," Lamb said in a statement. "Since then, we have sold Marc and his team nine deals for more than $144 million."
Vesta, which manages its multifamily acquisitions through Vesta Realty, made its first Tulsa purchase in 2017 (Marquis on Memorial) for $13.5 million.
"Vesta is one of the top owners and fastest growing property management companies in Tulsa,” Lamb said.
Kulick noted the nearby highway access to Silver Creek as a component he seeks when looking at acquiring new properties. The community sits near the intersection of Broken Arrow Expressway and U.S. 169.
“Highway access is important for those in affordable, sustainable housing to be able to get to-and-from work and anywhere in the city in a short amount of time," he said in a statement.
Kulick said there are several reasons the company continues to invest in Tulsa.
"There are not a lot of markets in the U.S. right now that have positive growth dynamics that are evolving and where you can still purchase properties at reasonable prices," he said. "Tulsa just makes a lot of sense from a business standpoint, and we love it because it's home for us."
Founded in 2017, Vesta is a privately held real estate investment firm that focuses on the acquisition and management of multifamily properties in Oklahoma and Arkansas.
The Newmark Knight Frank Oklahoma Multifamily team is an investment advisory firm specializing in multifamily housing. In 2018, the team completed more than $600 million in transactions.