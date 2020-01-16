Apartments in cities across the U.S. were renting for $1,474 on average at the end of 2019, according to a commercial real estate data firm.
In Oklahoma, however, the state’s two biggest cities are at the bottom of their respective lists for rental rates less than half the national average, according to Yardi Matrix data reported by RentCafe.com.
Tulsa, ranking just above Wichita among mid-size cities, has an average of $712. Oklahoma City, at $784, had the lowest average apartment rental rate of any major city in the U.S.
The most expensive average apartment rentals in Oklahoma are in Edmond, at $922, and Bixby, where the average monthly rent is $921. Average rent at apartments in Broken Arrow went up 5.1% to $852 from 2018 to 2019, the second-highest increase behind Bixby, where average rents grew 7%.
In 13 cities across Oklahoma, average rental rates were compiled by RentCafe.com and compared to previous years’ averages. Bartlesville, Enid, Jenks, Muskogee, Ponca City and Shawnee are among the state’s top 20 cities that were not surveyed. The following list includes average apartment rental rates as of December 2019, as well as the year-over-year increase. Only one city saw a slight decrease.
1. Edmond: $922 (+$29)
2. Bixby: $921 (+$60)
3. Norman: $890 (+$16)
4. Moore: $870 (+$38)
5. Broken Arrow: $852 (+$41)
6. Stillwater: $843 (+$18)
7. Owasso: $840 (+$36)
8. Yukon: $812 (+$23)
9. Oklahoma City: $784 (+$30)
10. Tulsa: $712 (+$29)
11. Midwest City: $701 (+$28)
12. Lawton: $662 (+$22)
13. Bethany: $633 (-$3)
Featured video