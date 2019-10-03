A 54-year-old apartment complex in Tulsa sold this week for $3.050 million.

ENK El Dorado Properties, an Oklahoma limited liability company based in Los Angeles, purchased the 56-unit El Dorado Apartments, 3221 E. 30th Place, from El Dorado Apartments SMO-PO, LLC. The La Quinta, California-based seller acquired the property in 2009 for $2.347 million.

Darla Knight and Mike Buhl of Commercial Realty Resources Co. handled the sale for the seller, and Barbara Mefford of Chinowth & Cohen Commercial handled the transaction for the buyer.

Thomas Management will continue to manage the property.

