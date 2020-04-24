Despite currently being closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic precautions, the Black Wall Street Gallery announced the launch of a new clothing brand that will pay homage to pioneers of the historic business district.
The brand Stradford & Smitherman — named after J.B. Stradford and A.J. Smitherman — exhibits "equity and justice," said Black Wall Street Gallery owner and curator Ricco Wright, whose gallery at 10 N. Greenwood Ave., announced in March that it would close indefinitely after the city issued a safer-at-home order in response to the rapid spread of the coronavirus in Tulsa.
"We’re honored to be named after two entrepreneurs who themselves were also activists,” Wright said in a news release. “Their colleagues admired them then for their entrepreneurship and activism, and we admire them today for the same.”
Stradford and Smitherman were among several black Tulsa residents charged with inciting the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Both men eventually left Tulsa, never to return, though in 1996 their charges were finally dismissed.
Before the massacre, Stradford owned the Stradford Hotel at 301 N. Greenwood Ave., which was the largest black-owned and operated hotel in the country.
Smitherman was noted for creating the Tulsa Star newspaper, which largely supported and published stories centered on black causes.
“It’s imperative that people know who paved the way for us, and we’re positioning ourselves to further the enterprise on a global scale through our online store and the gallery, which has been generating a lot of international interest. Stradford & Smitherman is more than just apparel. It’s a lifestyle brand,” Wright said.
The signature collection, designed by Legrand Strickland, features apparel that pays homage to Black Wall Street and its pioneers. The spring 2020 collection, designed by Amandela Perry,features apparel with images of Jean-Michel Basquiat, Angela Davis, Spike Lee, Toni Morrison, Nina Simone and Malcolm X.
Merchandise associated with the brand will be sold exclusively at the Black Wall Street Gallery and online at stradfordsmitherman.com.