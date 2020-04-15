Apple announced Wednesday that it is releasing a cheaper version of its popular iPhone model.
The new device, iPhone SE, will now cost $399, with preorders beginning on Friday, and schedule arrival by April 24, according to a news release from the company.
“The first iPhone SE was a hit with many customers who loved its unique combination of small size, high-end performance and affordable price; the new second-generation iPhone SE builds on that great idea and improves on it in every way — including our best-ever single-camera system for great photos and videos — while still being very affordable,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing. “iPhone SE features the industry-leading performance of A13 Bionic that enables great battery life, takes stunning Portrait mode and Smart HDR photos, shoots amazing videos with stereo audio, is great for games and super fast web surfing, and is built with the same industry-leading security features our customers expect. We can’t wait to get iPhone SE into customers’ hands.”
Other features of the newer iPhone 8 include wireless charging, a home button with Touch ID and supports for 4K video at 60 frames per second. The phone, however, doesn't include a headphone jack, though users will have to resort to an adapter.
Apple also offers the iPhone with 128 GB of storage for $449 or a 256 GB option which costs $549.