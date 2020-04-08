Rose Washington

Rose Washington, chief executive officer with the Tulsa Economic Development Corporation, looks over paperwork before leaving her house in the morning Feb. 7, 2017. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file

The City of Tulsa's fledgling Resilience and Recovery Fund for small business owners has assisted about 800 businesses and accepted 81 applications, a principal of the program said Wednesday.

"We have really come together just almost overnight to be able to turn loans around pretty quickly," said Rose Washington, chief executive officer of the Tulsa Economic Development Corp.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced a week ago creation of the fund, to which the city seeded $1.1 million to be available through the TEDC in the form of no-interest loans of up to $50,000.

They are available for COVID-19 affected small businesses operating within the city that have no more than 50 employees (excluding contract workers) and no more than $5 million in annual revenue, Washington said. 

Besides demanding no fees nor interest, the loans require no payment for at least three months, she said.

"We are just responding to the needs of Tulsans who are operating businesses and just trying to find a source of funding that my be more quickly accessible than the (Paycheck) Protection Program that the SBA (Small Business Administration) is offering through banks … as well as the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program," she said.

Washington was a panelist Wednesday morning at a virtual Collaboration Breakfast for Entrepreneurship Partners, a monthly community partner event to enhance and advance the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Tulsa.

I2E's Malachi Blankenship hosted the panel, which also included Meredith Peebles (Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation); Clay Holk (City of Tulsa), Aaron Bolzle (Tulsa Remote) and Shelley Cadamy (Mettise Group).

The group answered questions about COVID-19 financial relief available for small businesses. Friday was the first day small businesses and sole proprietorships could apply for loans through the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program, an SBA program that authorizes loans to small businesses to pay their employees during the COVID-19 crisis.

"One of the problems is that this information from the powers that be is changing daily as they create policy around these loan offerings," Washington said. "… I would also give a lot of grace to SBA and the other organizations that are trying to help.

"The disaster site crashed the day it was available, the day Oklahoma was declared part of the emergency. And then as soon as the banks on Friday started uploading the PPP applications, SBA's system crashed. We just have to be patient with the folks who are trying to help and be diligent in follow up."

Peebles, chief operating officer of LTFF, said the nonprofit's partner and crowdfunder Kiva had changed some eligibility criteria in response to the pandemic, including raising the loan maximum from $10,000 to $15,000. LTFF matches those loans dollar-for-dollar for borrowerss in the Tulsa MSA, she said.

Also, ONEOK has been added as a $75,000 sponsor to the Tulsa Restaurant Employee Fund, which thus far has distributed $1,000 grants to 235 workers displaced by COVID-19, she said. 

In late March, LTFF and Mother Road Market, in partnership with the Oklahoma Restaurant Association (ORA), established the fund to help Tulsa food and beverage workers affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

More than 250 donors have contributed to the cause, adding to the $200,000 from LTFF. Applications, which total about 1,400, have been paused to give organizations a chance to raise more money, Peebles said.

Cadamy heads the Tulsa office of Mettise Group, a statewide consulting firm. She noted the resiliency of Oklahomans during a crisis, adding that it is imperative for businesses to be communicative to staffers while laying out strategies.

"It is not the time to be secretive," she said. "It is the time to be transparent. It's really important to let your team know that you don't have all the answers because no one has all the answers."

