Tulsa-area home construction last year was at its highest level since 2007.
A total of 3,080 houses were built in the area in 2019, the most since 4,303 were built in '07, according to data from Tulsa-based New Orders Weekly.
The 2019 total also was 17.6% higher than the previous year.
For the year, Broken Arrow led in housing starts with 589, followed by Tulsa (564), unincorporated Wagoner County (423) and unincorporated Rogers County (258).
December area home construction was up 56% over the same period a year ago, going from 150 in 2018 to 234.
Broken Arrow had the most starts for the month with 49. Unincorporated Wagoner County was second with 30, followed by Tulsa with 29 and unincorporated Rogers County with 23.