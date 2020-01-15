Area home sales grew 11.43% in December compared to the same month a year ago.
A total of 1,258 homes were sold during the month compared to 1,129 for December 2018, according to data compiled from the Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors.
GTAR publishes the figures monthly based on the MLS Technology Inc. multiple listing service data.
Average days on market to sale slipped 15.01%, going from 47.88 days in December 2018 to 40.69 last month. The average sale price grew from $183,964 to $186,577, an increase of 1.42%. End-of-month inventory fell 23.71%.
Featured video