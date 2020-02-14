Home sales for the area jumped 7.66% in January compared to the same month a year ago.
A total of 1,096 homes were sold during the month compared to 1,018 for January 2019, according to data compiled from the Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors.
GTAR publishes the figures monthly based on the MLS Technology Inc. multiple listing service data.
Average days on market to sale dropped 12.05%, going from 49.44 days in January 2019 to 43.45 last month. New listings fell 12.11%.
The average sale price grew 1.85%, going from $179,183 to $182,289.