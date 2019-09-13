New listings for area homes dropped by 8.89% in August over the same month a year ago.
Listings fell from 2,609 last year to 2,377, according to data released by the Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors.
GTAR publishes the figures monthly based on the MLS Technology Inc. multiple listing service data.
The statistics are based on residential properties in the Tulsa metropolitan statistical area, which is defined as a standard government-based area. It includes Creek, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa and Wagoner counties.
Homes sold dipped 1.44% in August, going from 1,662 a year ago to 1,638.
Average days on the market fell from 40.6 days to 37.9 days, a drop of 6.41%.
End-of-month inventory was down 30.72%, going from 8,394 homes to 5,815 homes.