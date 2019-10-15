Home sales (copy)

IAN MAULE/Tulsa World file

Sales of area homes were 12.37% higher in September than the same month in 2018.

A total of 1,444 homes were sold during the month, bettering last year's total for September by 302, according to data compiled from the Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors.

GTAR publishes the figures monthly based on the MLS Technology Inc. multiple listing service data.

The average days on market to sale was 39.02 days compared to 43.13 in September 2018, a decrease of 9.54 percent.

The average sale price went from $170,583 in '18 to $185,580, an uptick of 8.79%.

The months supply of inventory dropped 31.27%.

