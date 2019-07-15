Area homes in June experienced a double-digit percentage drop in days on market to sale.
The average days on market to sale dipped from 40.74 days to 36.20 days, a decrease of 11.14%, according to data released by the Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors.
GTAR publishes the figures monthly based on the MLS Technology Inc. multiple listing service data.
The statistics are based on residential properties in the Tulsa metropolitan statistical area, which is defined as a standard government-based area and includes Creek, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa and Wagoner counties.
Homes sold in June fell 4.61 percent, going from 1,582 last year to 1,509.
The months supply of inventory dropped from 6.19 to 4.29, a decrease of 30.70%.