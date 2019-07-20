Dorene and Randy Arthur have, unfortunately, grown accustomed to floodwaters leaving their business a wash.
More years than not, the couple has had to deal with the waters of the Grand River creeping up to, and into, their Mazie Landing Marina.
The couple has owned the marina, restaurant, convenience store, campground and trailer park, located on a cove along the river connecting Hudson and Fort Gibson lakes near Chouteau, for six years.
And while flooding has been so common that the couple can prepare for a flood in a matter of hours and typically recover in weeks, this year is different.
Relentless rains to the north, east and west in the spring and summer wreaked havoc on the prime season for businesses along the lakes and rivers of northeast Oklahoma.
Water along the Grand River reached a record 32 feet above normal.
“We have had water up to our eyeballs,” Dorene Arthur said. “We don’t have any business. When it rains like it did, you know it’s going to be bad.”
The restaurant was completely submerged, with just the roof sticking above the water. Because floodwaters blocked all the usual roads, the couple had to cut a path so the people living in the trailer park could access their homes.
The docks have broken away from land and are loose and floating in the cove.
“We’re done for the season,” Dorene Arthur said. “This year is a complete loss.”
Water along the river banks is still 14 feet above normal. Mazie Landing can operate normally with water up to about 10 or 11 feet high.
Once the water hits that level, the Arthurs can earnestly begin the recovery process.
By the time the restaurant is remodeled, it will probably be October.
As for the convenience store, they were able to salvage a lot of the equipment but lost all the groceries that were stocked.
“It’s a pretty ugly mess out here,” she said. “We’re lucky in some respects. We aren’t right on the river, so the docks stay in the cove when they break off.”
Ever resilient, the Arthurs are planning to get everything back up and running so they can make another run at it next spring.
“Our plan is to have everything opened up by March when the spoonbills start going.”
Businesses on Hudson, Fort Gibson, Keystone and Tenkiller are struggling as high water levels limit access to the lakes, reducing traffic and revenue.
Even businesses on Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees, which is often insulated from high water levels because the Grand River Dam Authority can send water downstream and raise the levels on Hudson and Fort Gibson instead, are feeling the negative effect of the unusually wet spring and summer.
Grand was still more than 8 feet above normal during the July 4 holiday, and several public boat ramps were closed.
Michael Blackman, owner of Blue Water Bait and Tackle in Disney, said his business is down about 40% from a typical summer.
This year has been the worst for business since the blue green algae scare in the summer of 2011.
“The last time it was this slow, Sen. Inhofe fell in the lake and they had to close it. I didn’t know a senator could pollute a lake that bad,” Blackman said.
Blackman said his suppliers tell him that lack of business is forcing other marinas and bait stores on several lakes to shut down.
“There’s no way to predict Mother Nature. We have absolutely zero control over this. It’s part of life,” Blackman said.
He added that even if the lake levels return to normal and he closes out the summer with regular sales, that won’t make up for losing more than half the season.
“If things are normal from here on out, I make a living. I also have a rainy day fund,” he said. “But you can’t make up what you lost. Even if you have a good Labor Day, that means it’s just normal. When it’s gone, you don’t get it back.”