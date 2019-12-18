Vast Bank is inserting ample variety into its mixed-use office building.

The roughly $34 million structure, together with its adjacent parking garage, soon will have tenants ranging from restaurateurs to artists to fitness gurus.

“We wanted a gathering place,” said Vast Bank Chairman Tom Biolchini, whose bank will have a branch and executive offices in the 100,000-square-foot building at 110 N. Elgin Ave. “We have 10 branches and people go there just to do banking. We wanted a place where people come just to hang out. That’s why we chose this space.”

Biolchini and Doug DeJarnette, Vast’s director of commercial and private banking, led two members of the Tulsa World on a tour of six-story structure this week. BKD CPAs and Advisors is expected to move in later this month, with Vast Bank scheduled to relocate next month.

Projected early 2020 arrivals include Osteria, a Italian restaurant fronted by chefs Jonathan Stranger, an Oklahoma native, and Italian-born Fabio Viviani. Featuring a 20-foot ceiling, the eatery will occupy roughly a 6,500-square-foot space on the ground floor, DeJarnette said.

An Osteria opened in Oklahoma City about a year ago.

“My career in Oklahoma started years ago with a farm-to-table restaurant,” Stranger said by phone. “Italian cuisine is kind of like the epic cuisine to showcase stuff. I’ve always loved the northeast part of the state. The agricultural up there is better than out west.

“To be able to work with the farms and utilize the products in that region and bring something to Tulsa is something I’ve wanted to do for years.”

Offering spectacular views on the Vast rooftop will be a restaurant called in the raw Vü, which will have a 1,250-square-foot terrace to go with more than 4,600 square feet of eatery space. Relocating from 7143 S. Yale Ave. in the Lighthouse Shopping Center will be French Hen Bistro & Wine Bar, which is carving out a ground-floor spot in the Vast Building.

Sharing the perch with Vü will be a private, rentable space labeled the Rendezvous Room, whose guests also will have a large terrace on which to relax.

“We took a risk,” said Biolchini, mentioning nearby developments going up such as The View, WPX Energy’s headquarters and the Pop Museum. “I feel very good about being 100 percent leased … It’s all building up around us. I feel very fortunate.”

Other tenants in Vast include Orth Contemporary, an artists’ space, Hummingbird Coffee + Beer and an in the raw, grab-and-go sushi eatery. F45, a fitness facility, and Skyline Animal Hospital will occupy spots in the parking garage.

“To me, this is our family and our management team and our bank investing in Tulsa,” Biolchini said. “I have talked about developing downtown for the past 10 years on the (Tulsa Regional) Chamber board and elsewhere. This is a way to put our money where our mouth is and tell the community our bank is not going anywhere. There is a lot of consolidation in banking right now. That’s not in our plans.”

Added DeJarnette, “The multigenerational legacy and commitment to Tulsa is something that, as native Tulsans, we want to see, and it enhances our obligation to do things that progress our city.”

Rhett Morgan 918-581-8395

rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @RhettMorganTW

