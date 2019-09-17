Founders John Morad and Kevin Malone announced Monday the launch of LittleBigBrain, LLC, an artificial intelligence (AI) software company at 401 S. Boston Ave., Suite 500.
They plan to partner with companies that either already have an AI strategy or are just beginning to explore how AI can help them by providing the following services: Strategic AI analysis, AI discovery and roadmap, data analysis and modeling, machine learning model design, building and implementation of AI-driven solutions
"We see extraordinary opportunities in AI and feel we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on what we view as just the beginning of a rapid upward growth trajectory in the industry," Malone, CEO of LittleBigBrain, said in a statement. "The potential of what this technology can do is limitless, and we are currently just scratching the surface."