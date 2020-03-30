Arvest Bank was scheduled Monday to launch its annual two-month Million Meals initiative to fight hunger in the four-state region the bank serves.
Instead, the bank will provide one million meals in the fight against hunger.
In its 10th year, Arvest’s Million Meals campaign has accounted for 17,068,971 meals, which includes more than $3 million in funds given directly to the bank’s dozens of local food partners.
Because of the impact of COVID-19, local food partners likely will see an increased need for the help Million Meals provides. Arvest encourages anyone who usually supports the Million Meals campaign through in-branch food contributions or fundraisers to donate directly to their local food bank or other appropriate organization if they are able.
“‘People Helping People’ has been part of Arvest’s mission for more than 20 years," Rita Garrison, marketing manager of Arvest Bank, said in a statement. "That's why we have decided to provide one million meals — in the form of direct monetary donations — to our 80-plus food partners as quickly as possible.
"2020 Million Meals campaign was scheduled to begin (Monday) and last for two months, but we are providing this funding assistance because we believe our food partners need it now.”
In the Tulsa market, Arvest is providing funding assistance to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Iron Gate, Joy in the Cause and Harvest House. Arvest is also providing funding assistance to Northstar in Pryor, God’s Helping Hands in Eufaula, Shared Blessings in McAlester, Salvation Army in Muskogee, Care Food Pantry in Tahlequah and Wagoner Area Neighbors in Wagoner.