Arvest Bank said Tuesday it is opening a mortgage production center in the Park Centre Building, 525 S. Main St.
The 10,000-square-foot space on the ninth floor will house mortgage loan originators and operational support staff, along with other associates.
Operations are scheduled to begin April 1.
"We are privileged to serve a tremendous amount of families throughout our four-state footprint and providing our customers as many convenient options for their home loan needs is our goal," Steven Plaisance, president and CEO of Arvest Bank’s mortgage division, said in a statement. "The production center will give us even more flexibility and help us be more proactive in meeting those needs."