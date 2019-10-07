Arvest Bank's newest branch is scheduled to open October 14 in Owasso at 13716 E. 106th St. N.
The new 4,200-square-foot facility will feature nine offices, four drive-through lanes, a drive-up ATM lane and safe deposit boxes. All traditional Arvest services, including consumer lending, deposit services, commercial and small business lending, mortgage loans, mortgage servicing, Arvest Wealth Management and Private Banking, will be offered, too.
Manhattan Construction was the general contractor and McFarland Architects the architect for the project.
"We are thrilled to open our third location in Owasso and look forward to extending our reach there to help Arvest customers," Kim Adams, executive vice president for Arvest Bank in Tulsa, said in a statement. "Our award-winning service allows us to continue meeting the needs of our customers in the communities that we serve."
The bank will host a tailgate-style grand opening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 1. The event will offer games and bounce house, and Arvest associates will be on hand to visit with customers and serve hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, drinks and dessert.
Customers are encouraged to stop by Oct. 28 through Nov. 1 to register for prizes to be given away at the grand opening.
Named by Forbes magazine as among the "World’s Best Banks" for 2019, Arvest operates more than 260 bank branches in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas through a group of 14 locally managed banks, each with its own board and management team.