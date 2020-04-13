AT&T has announced three months of free wireless service for frontline nurses and physicians nationwide on the FirstNet network.
The network was built by AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority).
Nurses and physicians already on the FirstNet Mobile-Responder plan automatically receive the 3-month service credit on a smartphone or tablet line of service. Starting April 13, new subscribers were also eligible.
In addition to three months of free service, nurses and physicians signing on to FirstNet can get a $200 credit when activating a new FirstNet Ready smartphone on a new FirstNet Mobile-Responder plan.