AT&T will give its mobility consumers and small businesses more ways to connect soon.
Starting Thursday and extending through May 13, AT&T will automatically increase mobile hotspot data by 15GB a month for each line on an unlimited plan that currently includes a monthly tethering allotment. When purchasing an online device, it will offer free express shipping, waive or credit the application, upgrade and stocking fees. The company also will give wireeless customers 20% off accessories when they are ordered through att.com/accessories.1.