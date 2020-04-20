Tulsa gas prices have fallen 4.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.33 per gallon Monday, according to a fuel-price tracking company's daily survey of 321 stations.
Gas prices in Tulsa are 38.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 112.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Tulsa was priced at $0.99 per gallon Monday while the most expensive was $2.09 a gallon, a difference of $1.10 per gallon.
The lowest price in the state Monday was $0.94 per gallon while the highest is $2.01 per gallon, a difference of $1.07.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $1.78 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 33.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $106.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
"With another drop in the national average from a week ago, we've made it eight straight weeks of decline, and for the first time in GasBuddy's 20-year history, we have two cities that are averaging under $1 per gallon," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
Those cities were Henderson, Kentucky, and Appleton, Wisconsin.
"That's right — not a single station under $1, but the entire city average. Truly unprecedented demand destruction has been dismantling expensive gas prices everywhere.
"With oil again at new multi-decade lows, we still have room for prices to fall nearly countrywide, though areas with lower prices will see little decline, take Wisconsin for example, while higher priced states like California have the most room to decline.
"With the wounds to the oil industry growing deeper, it's becoming more likely that even after most Americans return to work, there will be a hangover to the low prices that many motorists will eventually be able to take advantage of."
Historical gasoline prices in Tulsa and the national average going back:
April 20, 2019: $2.45 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.84)
April 20, 2018: $2.44 (U.S. Average: $2.76)
April 20, 2017: $2.10 (U.S. Average: $2.43)
April 20, 2016: $1.87 (U.S. Average: $2.10)
April 20, 2015: $2.29 (U.S. Average: $2.45)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Oklahoma City: $1.39 per gallon, up 0.6 cents per gallon from last week's $1.38.
Wichita: $1.34, down 6.1 cents per gallon from last week's $1.40.
Oklahoma: $1.36, down 2.2 cents per gallon from last week's $1.38.