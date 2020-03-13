The average sale price for area homes jumped 16.58% in February over the previous year, according to data released recently by the Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors.
The average price went from $164,712 in 2019 to $192,028 last month.
GTAR publishes the figures monthly based on the MLS Technology Inc. multiple listing service data. The statistics are based on residential properties in the Tulsa metropolitan statistical area, which is defined as a standard government-based area and includes Creek, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa and Wagoner counties.
Months supply of inventory fell 35.41%, going from 5.49 months in 2019 to 3.55 months in February. Average days on market went from 51.95 to 41.50.