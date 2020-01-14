Customers who used their QuikTrip debit cards for store purchases in late 2019 may not see those payments reflected until later this month.
"As the bank that processes transactions for QuikTrip, we didn't charge some customers who used their debit card and a PIN from Nov. 1 through Dec. 18," Chase Bank said in a statement. "The technical issue was fixed on Dec. 19, but we waited until after the holidays to process the old purchases. We expect affected customers to see each purchase post on their checking account by the end of January."
Chase Bank spokesman Tom Kelly said Tuesday he didn't know how many people were affected nationally or in Tulsa.