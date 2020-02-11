Construction is scheduled to begin this spring on a behavior health hospital in Broken Arrow.
SoundMind Behavior Health will build a 55,000-square-foot facility to primarily treat mental health disorders and behaviors caused by dementia and Alzheimer’s related problems. In 2019, SoundMind bought 14 acres for the hospital from the Broken Arrow Economic Development Authority for $300,000.
The center will be located at the northwest corner of Aspen (145th East) Avenue and the Creek Turnpike.
"The mayor, the economic development team and the the city manager are to be thanked," Dr. Selam Negusse, co-owner of SoundMind Behavior Health, said in a statement. "No one at the City of Broken Arrow ever gave up on the project and worked hard to make it a reality."
Dewberry Architects in Tulsa is designing the hospital, which will be built by Cowen Construction. It is set to open in the fall of 2021.
SoundMind provides inpatient and outpatient services for persons at least 55-years-old suffering from acute mental and behavioral symptoms
"SoundMind Behavioral Hospital is just another example of the City of Broken Arrow’s dedication to improving the quality of life for our community," Norm Stephens, Broken Arrow' s economic development manager. "The Behavioral Hospital will create good paying jobs, provide greater density and daytime traffic in south Broken Arrow. Additionally, the hospital will prove to be a catalyst for additional restaurants, retail and office space in the southwest portion of Broken Arrow."