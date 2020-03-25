OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Robin Roberson signed an order Wednesday waiving the benefit wage charge for unemployment claims directly related to the COVID-19 State of Emergency.

“It’s important we take this action given conditions resulting from both the presidential and gubernatorial emergency declarations,” said Roberson said in a statement. “Directives and policies issued by public officials, public health authorities, and business owners necessitate invoking the waver.”

The waiver applies to the benefit wage charge to experience rated employers for allowed claims directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The waiver is not across-the-board and does not affect all wage claims filed with the agency.

The pandemic isn't the only time Tulsa World provides a valuable public service to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing today.

“Employers pay the Benefit Wage Charge based on the number of former employees filing for unemployment benefits,” Roberson said. “This rate is calculated annually and applied to future Unemployment Insurance payments from an employer.”

All employers begin at the state’s base rate. As former employees are determined to be eligible for unemployment benefits, their previous employer’s annual unemployment insurance rate may increase as a result of an experience modifier applied to that employer’s paid claims in the previous year.

“We’ll attempt to prevent charge notices from going to an employer with a COVID-19 claim,” Roberson said. “If an employer does receive a benefit wage charge on a COVID-19 claim, the employer should follow agency procedures and timely protest the charge and provide information about the nature of the claim.”

This directive is effective immediately and will remain active until the Governor’s Second Amended Executive Order 2020-07 is retired and all claims arising from the crises have been resolved.

Unemployment claims may be filed online at www.unemployment.ok.gov.

10 tips for how to ease stress and anxiety during the coronavirus pandemic



