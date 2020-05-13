Bernie Heller has been named president of Tulsa World Media Co. He also will serve as director of local sales and marketing.
The announcement was made by Nathan Bekke, operating vice president and vice president of consumer sales and marketing for Lee Enterprises, owner of the Tulsa World.
Heller, who has served as the World’s vice president of advertising and marketing, takes over the leadership position formerly held by Gloria Fletcher, publisher, who has left the company.
“Bernie is a dynamic leader dedicated to the success of the local businesses and communities we serve,” Bekke said in an email to World employees. “He’s an accomplished executive and ideally suited to lead our talented team in Tulsa.”
Heller joined Tulsa World Media Co. in 2019. Prior to that, he served as regional vice president of sales for local advertising with McClatchy Corp.’s Carolinas region. His career also includes positions as vice president and chief revenue officer of The Charlotte Observer in Charlotte, North Carolina, and vice president of advertising for The State Media Co. in Columbia, South Carolina. He was formerly vice president of advertising for The Dallas Morning News.
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve Tulsa World Media Co. in this new role and honored to be a part of Lee’s unwavering commitment to local media,” Heller said. “Tulsa is a vibrant community, and I’ve grown very fond of this amazing city and the folks that call it home.”
Heller has a son who is a student at the University of South Carolina.
