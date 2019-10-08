2018-12-22 bz-bestbuyupdatep1 (copy)

Best Buy announced Monday that it’s hiring thousands of people across the country to work in stores and select warehouse facilities for the holiday season.

Hiring fairs will take place at all Best Buy stores from noon to 7 p.m. local time Thursday and Friday.

"Those looking for fun, rewarding employment or a little extra spending money can apply in person or submit an online RSVP for an interview," the company said in a news release.

"Best Buy offers a flexible schedule, competitive wages, 401k eligibility and an employee discount. Take a look at the full list online, or stop by your local store or warehouse for more information."

