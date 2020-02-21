Write On Fundraising, along with Tulsa Tech, has started a bi-monthly show highlighting the work of nonprofits.
PhilanthrOK: Retrospect and its talk-show format debuted Wednesday at Tulsa Central Library and has scheduled events at to-be-announced locations for April, June, August, October and December.
At the events, host Lindsay Jordan, founder and CEO of Write On Fundraising guides guests through interviews while the audience learns from experts that expand the impact of Tulsa's nonprofits. The February event is scheduled to be available on YouTube by the end of the month, and all others will be live-streamed via YouTube and promoted on Facebook.
Special guests scheduled for 2020 are Cox Business Convention Center professionals Kathy Tinker and Jennifer Thornton (April 8), the Hille Foundation's Mary Anne Hille and Maggie Yar (June 2), a panel of nonprofit moms (Aug. 5), Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith (Oct. 14) and equity consultant Mana Tahaie (Dec. 2).
PhilanthrOK is a social enterprise and core outreach of Write On Fundraising, which was launched in 2018 and provides fundraising solutions for high-impact nonprofits.