American Airlines, carriers suspending more flights
American Airlines is suspending more flights at the city’s three major airports, JFK, LaGuardia and Newark, in New Jersey. American said late Sunday that it will run 13 flights daily from the three airports beginning this week, down from an average of 271 flights per day last April.
United Airlines over the weekend reduced its 157 daily flights to 17. Spirit Airlines has completely cut off service to the city and JetBlue, which is based in New York City, has slashed operations in the city by about 80%.
Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, United Airlines and JetBlue applied for a share of the $25 billion in federal grants designed to cover airline payrolls for the next six months. None disclosed the amount they are seeking.
Companies lending assistance to health care workers
Apple has sourced more than 20 million face masks through its supply chain, CEO Tim Cook said in a video posted on Twitter. Apple hopes to quickly expand distribution beyond the U.S. It plans to ship over a million face shields to health care workers by the end of the week, and continue to send that many every week going forward, Cook said.
Ford Motor Co. has manufactured and shipped over 1 million clear plastic face shields to hospitals and first responders all over the U.S. The company sent its millionth protective shield to New York City as part of a shipment of more than 30,000 spokeswoman Elizabeth Kraft said.
Hilton and American Express are donating a million U.S. hotel rooms to medical workers who need to sleep or isolate from their families. American Express and Hilton are paying for the rooms, which are being provided at or below cost by Hilton franchisees.
Facebook to post survey to assist coronavirus researchers
Facebook is inviting users to share their coronavirus symptoms and location to help researchers track how the disease is spreading or abating. A survey will appear on Facebook starting this week for some U.S. users and is run by health researchers at Carnegie Mellon University. If it works, it could later expand worldwide.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post Monday that “researchers and health officials think the data from these surveys can help determine where to allocate health resources like ventilators, where to tighten lockdown orders, and eventually which counties can safely start opening back up again.”
GreenPal lawn service app launches in Tulsa
An app that connects homeowners with local, vetted lawn care professionals has launched in Tulsa.
Nashville-based GreenPal allows homeowners to list their lawns with their service date and lawn care needs. Screened lawn care pros can then bid on their properties based on the Google street and aerial images and any other lawn details the homeowner provides. Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on the vendor’s ratings, reviews and price.
Once a vendor has completed the service, the lawn care pro will send a time-stamped photo of the completed work. Homeowners can then pay via the app and set up more appointments.
GreenPal operates in a number of other cities, including Oklahoma City, Chicago, St. Louis, Detroit, Baltimore and Detroit.